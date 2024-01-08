LEON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the Buffalo Police Department need your help to find a wanted fugitive.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Police Department were in the area of County Road 212 and County Road 270 in Buffalo on Sunday night – specifically the Cherokee Ridge area. The suspect, identified as Jonathon Colton Bricker, was reported to be traveling on foot. He was last seen traveling north of County Road 270.

Jonathon Colton Bricker. (Courtesy: Leon County Sheriff’s Office) Jonathon Colton Bricker. (Courtesy: Limestone County Crime Stoppers)

The Sheriff’s Office says Bricker is wanted for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle and Felony Evading. He is wearing brown carhartt overalls, with a dark brown pullover. The fugitive is from the Mexia area. If you see him, do not approach him – instead call 9-1-1.

If you have any information on Bricker’s whereabouts, you can contact the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 903-536-2749.