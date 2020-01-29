WANTED by SAPD: Ray Anthony Rodriguez for charge of Sexual Assault of a Child

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit have a warrant for 39-year-old Ray Anthony Rodriguez. The charge is Sexual Assault of a Child.

DESCRIPTION: Rodriguez is 5’05”, approximately 162 lbs., black hair, brown eyes, with multiple tattoos (including face).

Police say Rodriguez may be working in the oil field industry.

If you have information about Rodriguez’s whereabouts, please contact the San Angelo Police Department at (325) 657-4315. To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.

