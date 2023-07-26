SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park in Shreveport will remain closed through demolition and construction efforts.

The beloved park closed in June after receiving extensive damage during a series of storms that swept across Northwest Louisiana in June.

Caddo Parish announced Wednesday that the park would not reopen before construction is finished to upgrade the park, which includes demolishing the current facility.



Walter B. Jacobs community center (Source: Caddo Parks and Recreation)



“While we have suffered a loss with the current nature park facility, we continue to move forward with providing a larger, interactive, and modernized facility for the citizens of Caddo Parish,” said Parish Administrator Erica R. Bryant.

While the facility is officially closed to the public, the Parish has partnered with organizations to provide new locations for scheduled nature events and programs. Updated programs and sites can be found on the park’s website and Facebook page.