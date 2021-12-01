Walt Koenig appointed to Governor’s Committee to Support the Military

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott appointed Edward “Walt” Koenig to the Committee to Support the Military, according to a statement issued by the Governor’s office today. Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Koenig is the President and CEO of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, the Chair of the Economic Development Committee of the Concho Valley Workforce Development Board, a member of the board of the Howard College Foundation, and a member of the San Angelo Metropolitan Planning Board.

Koenig received a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science from the University of Illinois, Chmpaign-Urbana.

The Governor’s Committee to Support the Military studies and makes recommendations to the Governor on how to maintain and enhance the military value of military installations in the state and how to make Texas more attractive for future military missions.