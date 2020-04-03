Walmart adding more precautionary measures to in-store shopping

Walmart announced Friday that they will begin taking extra measures to protect shoppers and employees in their stores.

Walmart is encouraging customers to bring the fewest number of people per family necessary to shop, allow for space with other customers while shopping, and practice social distancing while waiting in lines.

The City of San Angelo has restricted big box stores, like Walmart to a 100 person limit. This means that only 100 people will be allowed into the store at a time. Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a “1-out-1-in” basis.

To manage this restriction, the associates at a store will mark a queue at a single-entry door (in most cases the Grocery entrance) and direct arriving customers there, where they will be admitted one-by-one and counted. Customers will be asked to exit the store though a different door.

Associates and signage will remind customers of the importance of social distancing while they’re waiting to enter a store – especially before it opens in the morning.

Walmart will also be instituting one-way aisles in many of their stores to reduce close contact between customers. There will also be more signage added to stores to remind customers to keep their social distance, especially while standing in check-out lines.

The new measures are set to roll out to stores on Saturday.