Wall hires Kevin Richardson as next girls basketball coach

Wall has found its new girls basketball head coach. On Thursday, Athletic Director Jeremy Williams confirmed that Kevin Richardson will be leading the Lady Hawks in the 2019-2020 season.

He is replacing Tate Lombard, who announced last month he would be taking an assistant coaching position on his father’s staff at Canyon High.

Richardson has been the coach at Canadian High for the past 18 seasons. During his time as head coach, he led the Lady Wildcats to a State Championship in 2017. They finished this past season 30-4 and lost to Wall in the Area Round of the 3A playoffs.

The Lady Hawks went on to make the State Tournament and lost to Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill in the State Semifinals.