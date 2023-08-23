SAN ANGELO, Texas — The #6 Wall Hawks will kick their season off this Friday at home against Eastland.

The Hawks defeated the Mavericks in last year’s season opener 49-20.

Wall High school currently leads the all-time series 9-1 over the Mavericks.

Head coach, Houston Guy, emphasizes the importance of this year’s matchup with the Mavericks and how critical it is for his athletes to not overlook a great Eastland program.

“It’s one of those things, you got to make sure you’re focused. You got to make sure that your kids are dialed in this week. We beat them fairly handily last year, and you hope that they’re not overlooking these guys. They were a young team. They returned nine and nine on each side of the ball. So, they returned a lot of kids coming back. The good thing is so do we. We returned a lot of guys both sides of the ball and it’s going to be a great game. They’re a very talented ballclub.”

The Wall Hawk vs Eastland game is scheduled to kick off Friday night at 7pm at Weishuhn Field.

“It’s really exciting. The energy’s big in the locker room right now. We’re all ready to get back on the field for some Friday night football. So, we’re all ready to go,” said senior fullback, Nathan Pepper.