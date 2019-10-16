Walk-In Flu Shots

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Doctors have already treated cases of the flu virus in the Concho Valley.

Today at the Shannon Clinic on 2237 S. Jackson St., people were able to get their flu shot. Nurses at the clinic were even able to provide higher doses of the shot for some adults.

“It’s very important to get a flu shot. Even if you do get the flu, it’s usually not as bad if you get the shot. Just get the shot. It’s not just protecting you, it’s protecting your family,” said Twila McMurtrey, a nurse at the clinic.

Shannon will be offering more flu shot clinics later this month.





The fee for the shot can be billed to insurance plans, or costs $35 for adults and $10 for kids.