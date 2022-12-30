WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — If you’re looking for a safe ride home this New Year’s Eve, the Waco Transit System and Tow King are joining forces to make sure you are in good hands for the upcoming celebrations.

The New Years Safe Ride initiative has been running for roughly 17 years, servicing mainly those in the urbanized Waco area.

Each year, the Waco transit system aims to keep the streets of Waco safe and secure, by providing an opportunity for people to go out and enjoy themselves without the worry of a safe arrival or return.

“Basically we do a curb to curb service. We will pick people up at their place, a resident place of work, and take them to their desired destination. And we will do the same on their return trip,” shares Waco Transit Director of Operations Charles Parham.

Rides to and from destinations will be provided from 6 p.m. and all the way until 3 a.m. You can call in and schedule a trip in advance or make a same day request on an availability basis.

Tow King is also joining in on the efforts to fight drunk driving and support responsible drinking in Waco, by offering to tow cars home for free, for those unable to drive themselves.

They have been assisting in these initiatives for over 25 years and this year will mark another milestone of making a difference.

Charles Parham wants to let people know, to not hesitate to secure a safe ride.

“We ask everyone if you’re going to go out, be safe. If you need us, give us a call. If you need something a little more than the service we provide, we are in partnership with Tow King. You can call them directly.”

For more information on booking a safe ride home with the Waco Transit, you can visit here, or call 254-750-1620.

You can reach Tow King directly at, 254-666-5484 for free towing information.