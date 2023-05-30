WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — We’ve seen Lake Waco’s water levels rise and fall and be where they don’t need to be.

So how does that impact the members of the Waco community?

Serving as the city’s regional water source, Lake Waco’s water levels have gone up by 3ft due to the recent rainfall the city has received.

However, water levels are still low impacting the ways members in the community can use water at their residencies and businesses.

As we approach the hot summer months, the City of Waco is moving into stage 2 of its Drought Contingency Plan to enhance efforts of water preservation.

Natural Resource Specialist Cara Niemietez shares how low water levels can affect operations at the lake.

“If we don’t get any more rainfall and the lake does not come up, any recreations wise, we can close more boat ramps. Our parks may have to close due to the water levels dropping and unforeseen dangers in the water,” says Niemietez.

The city recommends conserving water by doing things like:

Taking shorter showers,

Running your dishwasher and washing machines when they’re full,

Using a broom to clear leaves and grass clippings around your home instead of a hose.

The Drought Contingency Plan is in full affect with the greatest restrictions being no watering on Thursdays and no watering daily between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

And if you plan to make a trip to the lake anytime soon,

“If we do not get any more rain like we’re projected not to, then the lake levels will drop again. Everybody still needs to remain safe out on the water. Beware of objects that are hidden,” shares Niemietez.

For more information on Lake Waco’s water levels visit here.

You can also find the city’s water restrictions by visiting here.