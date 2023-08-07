WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District has decreased its dropout rate in the 2021-2022 school year through what it calls “a myriad of methods to keep students in school.”

The district says this comes as schools across the nation have seen their dropout rates climb since COVID-19 hit in 2020. According to data from the Texas Education Agency, Waco ISD’s dropout rate was 4.7 percent in the 2020-2021 school year, which is attributed to parents not enrolling their students after COVID.

The district’s dropout rate fell to 3.1 percent, which is a 1.6 percent decrease, in the 2021-2022 school year as compared to the state average of 2.2 percent. Three specific student population groups were highlighted – special education, homeless and emergent bilingual – through which the district saw noticeable decreases in the dropout rate.

The district sayd that the dropout rate for high school students receiving special education services decreased by 2.6 percent, with zero middle school students receiving special education services dropping out, resulting in a 5.4 percentage decrease in the dropout rate in grades six through eight. Waco ISD achieved a decrease of 3.5 percent in dropout rates for homeless students, and emergent bilingual students staying in school at a higher rate of 0.1 percent.

A lower dropout rate resulted in the district increasing its graduation rate in the spring of 2022 to 85 percent, equivalent to the national average, and a seven percent gain in the number of graduates as compared to four years ago with a graduation rate of 77 percent.

Waco ISD says its end of course exam scores also increased, resulting in more students graduating. At both University High School and Waco High School, 80 percent of students achieved academic growth in Algebra on their EOC exams and 70 percent of students improved on the English/Language Arts/Reading EOC exam, according to the TEA. The district saw a seven percent increase in its high school graduates who are college/career/military ready.

Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon credits the district’s decrease in the dropout rate, increase in graduation rate, and student academic growth to a system of intervention for students at all grade levels and actively monitoring them on a student-by-student basis to provide support.

The district says that it also instituted Opportunity Culture, which is training teachers to assist peers in focusing on instructional improvements. Its Reading Recovery Program has teachers specifically training other teachers to ensure students have a strong foundation in reading at the early elementary level.

Individual STAAR scores are expected to be released next week to both schools and parents. Dr. Kincannon expects continued improvement in results.