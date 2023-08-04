WACO, TX (FOX 44) – Waco school officials spent the better part of the day preparing for the 11th annual Back-to-School Family Fest, which is being held exclusively for Waco ISD students tomorrow at University High from 9 a.m. to noon.

For some, the first day of school is filled with excitement and anxiety: “Do I have the right supplies? I wonder who my teachers will be? Do I have all the necessary documents?”

The first day of school is Aug. 14 for Waco ISD, and the school district is making it easy to check off all the items on your back-to-school checklist at the family fest.

“It’s all about community coming together, but it’s also about ensuring that our students have the supplies they need in order to get that quality instruction,” says Kourtni Parnell, director of state and federal programs.

Parnell says the main purpose of the event is to encourage students to register for school.

“Any student that’s registered can get a voucher at their home campus table and they will turn that voucher in for a free clear backpack with school supplies,” adds Parnell.

Waco ISD is also partnering with the Mclennan County Public Health District to provide all school-required immunizations and optional COVID-19 vaccines.

“We also have several partners for free vision screenings, hearing screenings. We also have dental screenings available,” Parnell says.

Community organizations will also be present, along with free food and a chance to visit with the drill team, cheerleaders, football players and your future teachers and classmates.

“The kids love to see their principals for the first time. We’ll see lots of hugs and smiles, and it’s just a great way for the kids to get to know their principal and to kind of break those barriers,” says Parnell.