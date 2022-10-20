WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A locally-made horror film is having its big premiere just in time for the Halloween season!

Chad Pack tells FOX 44 News that Uncle Stan is his first movie to write and direct. Jesse Prince, Jr. also took part in writing the film. This is also the first film his director of photography has been involved with. Uncle Stan is 23 minutes long – officially classifying it as an Indie Horror short film.

Pack says an all-local cast and crew was used – who have either worked on films before or were heavily involved in theatre. Everything was filmed around the Robinson and Hallsburg areas.

The film is set to make its big premiere at The Backyard Bar, Stage and Grill on Thursday night. This event will last from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., and will include a meet-and-greet with cast and crew, pictures, networking – and of course the showing of the film at 8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Pack says he also plans to enter Uncle Stan into numerous film festivals. You can watch the teaser trailer below.