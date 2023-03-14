WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Congressman Pete Sessions will be in Waco for a Farm Bill listening event at BASE at the Extraco Events Center.

This event will take place this Wednesday, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Members of the House Committee on Agriculture will listen to feedback on reauthorizing the Farm Bill.

According to the Office of Pete Sessions, the event will bring together farmers, ranchers, producers, agribusiness owners and more to listen to public feedback. The Farm Bill will be the most significant piece of legislation to impact farmers and ranchers since 2018. All members of the Committee have been invited to participate as well as the Texas Congressional delegation.

Along with Sessions, there will also be Congressmen from Florida, California, Maine and Kansas.