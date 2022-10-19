WACO, TX (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department is in its second year participating in the Pink Patch Project spreading awareness of breast cancer and early detection.

Civilian officer Sarah Slider works in the records department and has lived in the Waco area for over 20 years and knows history of breast cancer running in her family.

Her main advice to stay vigilant in prevention.

“My story doesn’t actually start with me. I lost my mom to breast cancer in 2011,” said Slider.

After losing her mother, Sarah made plans to get her annual mammogram once she turned 35.

“That’s quite a few years younger than insurance covers for the average woman for a mammogram,” said Slider.

With plans set in stone, problems for Sarah came earlier than expected.

“I was 33 when I found the lump in my left breast and I found it through a self breast exam and went straight to the doctor, had my mammogram and then a biopsy, and then I had a diagnosis of cancer,” said Slider.

It was stage one cancer in her left breast, two years after her mom passed from the same disease.

“I had extensive, extensive surgeries and I chose to have a bilateral mastectomy,” said Slider.

Slider had even more work after.

Sarah found out through genetic tests she carried the BRCA I gene increasing her chance of getting ovarian cancer by 80 percent.

“I chose to have my ovaries removed as well, and that at 33 was a lot so it meant there were no more kids,” said Slider.

After six months of chemo in 2014, Sarah’s cancer went into remission.

Now 42 years old, Sarah wears her pink badge to help others take control of their bodies.

“If I would have waited for my doctors to do a mammogram at 35, we wouldn’t be talking today,” said Slider.

The Waco Police Association is selling patches for $10 with all the proceeds going to breast cancer research.

The association asks you to send an email wacopacares@gmail.com and to include a self addressed stamped envelope to this below address.

Waco Police Association

P.O. Box 1023

Waco, TX 76703