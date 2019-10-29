VP Mike Pence to visit Fort Hood and Austin Tuesday

by: Steffi Lee

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Heritage Foundation Honors in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

FORT HOOD, Texas (Nexstar) — Vice President Mike Pence will visit Fort Hood and Austin Tuesday. 

Air Force Two arrived in Texas Monday evening. During VP Pence’s visit in Fort Hood, he’ll observe a training exercise, participate in a veteran transition roundtable and deliver remarks to U.S. Army uniformed and civilian personnel. Following his stop in Fort Hood, he’ll travel to Austin to deliver remarks at a Trump Victory luncheon, according to a release from the Office of the Vice President. 

VP Pence will return to Washington, D.C. Tuesday evening. 

