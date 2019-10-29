VP Mike Pence to visit Fort Hood and Austin Tuesday

FORT HOOD, Texas (Nexstar) — Vice President Mike Pence will visit Fort Hood and Austin Tuesday.

Air Force Two arrived in Texas Monday evening. During VP Pence’s visit in Fort Hood, he’ll observe a training exercise, participate in a veteran transition roundtable and deliver remarks to U.S. Army uniformed and civilian personnel. Following his stop in Fort Hood, he’ll travel to Austin to deliver remarks at a Trump Victory luncheon, according to a release from the Office of the Vice President.

VP Pence will return to Washington, D.C. Tuesday evening.

We will have coverage from Fort Hood – check back with this story for updates throughout the day.