SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank (CVRFB) will be hosting a mega food distribution on Saturday, June 25 from 10:00 a.m. to noon in the Foster Communications Coliseum and 1st Community Federal Credit Union Spur Arena parking lots, and volunteers are needed to help with the event.

Individuals volunteering will be assisting the CVRFB with distributing food directly to the community through a drive-thru distribution model and will be responsible for loading products into the client’s vehicle. Other responsibilities may include but are not limited to cleaning up, breaking down boxes, general set up, and/or a general breakdown of the project.

Requirements:

15 years old (those younger require guardian supervision)

Capable of lifting up to 25 lbs

Capable of standing for the entire shift (3-4 hours)

Plan for the weather (the event will take place rain or shine)

Wear closed-toe shoes, no sandals/flip-flops,

No extremely short skirts/shorts, or low-cut shirts

Those interested in lending a hand are asked to sign-up at the following link, Signupgenius.com.

For those wanting to volunteer to help with registration, it is required to complete a short online Civil Rights

training course – the link to the course will be sent to you after you have signed up through the above link. This course is provided free of charge. In addition, volunteers are also needed for traffic control.