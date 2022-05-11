SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank is in need of volunteers to assist with an upcoming Sort-A-Thon on Saturday, May 21, 2022. This even twill be located in the warehouse of the food bank, at 1313 S. Hill St.

Volunteers will be asked to help sort food that has been collected on May 14 from the Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. There will be two shifts with 40 volunteers needed per shift and a light lunch will be served between the two shifts.

If you are interested in signing up please register through the sign up genius found here, www.signupgenius.com

The link is also available on the food banks website, conchovalleyfoodbank.org under the volunteer tab at the top of the homepage.

For more information call Susan Gober, 325-655-3231.