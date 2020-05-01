Volunteer Services Council delivers smiles to the residents and staff at the State Supported Living Center in Carlsbad

It’s said that food can bring us closer together and bring joy. That’s what the Volunteer Services Council wanted to do for the residents at the State Supported Living Center in Carlsbad. They came up with a meal program where meals from various restaurants would be picked up and delivered to the residents and staff members.

“The residents at the State Supported Living Center are folks who have intellectual and mental disabilities and a lot of them on top of that have physical disabilities so they’re really a vulnerable population for this COVID -19 virus so they stopped coming into town at the beginning of March,” Andrea Souflee, Community Relations Director for the State Supported Living Center said.

Souflee says even though the campus is 250 acres, the residents can get a little restless because they love coming to town. She says when the food arrives, they are overcome with excitement.

“The residents were pretty much swarming me and they were like ‘thank you, thank you.’ they were so grateful, and their gratitude was so heartfelt and the staff whenever I deliver the food the staff has been very grateful as well because I think a lot of times they feel left out,” Souflee said.

The staff and residents rely on the Volunteer Services Council for quite a bit.

“The state supported living center they get supplied the basic needs from the state. I know it says “state,” but they get the very basic needs from the state. So, the volunteer service council, we come alongside and like Andrea said we try to spoil them and give them things the normal person would get,” Travis Gray, Co-President of the Volunteer Services Council said.

Travis Gray has served on the council and board for over five years. He says since his time serving, there has always been a need for volunteers and ways the public can help fill needs at the State Supported Living Center. Gray says there’s so much he wishes the public knew about the residents.

“They’re so talented. Another thing, artfully able, we hooked up with the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, these guys can draw, they make equipment, and furniture so we want to bring awareness to the community, we’re here. We’re in Carlsbad, not too far away so we want to educate everybody about what we’re doing,” Gray said.

If you’d like to get more information or learn how to get involved, you can contact the council.

The San Angelo State Supported Living Center is hosting a virtual job fair. The following is information from the Office of Health and Human Services.

“The San Angelo State Supported Living Center is hosting a virtual hiring fair to fill more than 100 positions available at the facility. The hiring fair will be held Tuesday, May 5 via a Facebook Live event and will give potential applicants a chance to learn about the open positions for nurses, direct support staff, and environmental and food service professionals.

During the virtual hiring fair, recruiters will be available to answer questions about the application process, employee benefits, and what it’s like to work at the living center. The staff at San Angelo SSLC provides 24-hour services and support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

What: Virtual Hiring Fair for various positions at San Angelo SSLC

When: Tues., May 5 Begins at 10 a.m.

Where: Streaming live via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/829977514076699/ (RSVP isn’t needed to participate.)

Interested applicants will have the opportunity to participate in a phone interview after the virtual hiring fair. Some applicants will be able to start working within two weeks, depending on a completed application, job offer and background check. Available positions and applications are posted here.

Texas Health and Human Services, which operates 13 state supported living centers, offers many benefits to employees, including career advancement, health and dental insurance, paid vacation and sick leave. All applicants must be at least 18 years of age to be considered for employment. To find out more about opportunities at state supported living centers, e-mail a recruiter here: HealthCareers@hhsc.state.tx.us.”