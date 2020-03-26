Vitalant: There is a critical need for blood donations in San Angelo

Vitalant , formerly United Blood Services, has issued the following statement about the low blood supply in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

“The blood supply is at 1.5 days with 3 being optimum. The blood supply level continues to plummet with each passing day as more and more mobile blood drives are cancelling. At the Vitalant donation center, Monday was very busy – however Tuesday and Wednesday – only a handful of people donated. This trend needs to change at once – with more and more people donating to stave off the looming health care crisis – very little or no blood available.

Vitalant donation center at 2020 W. Beauregard has extended its hours of operation:

Monday – Thursday – 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday & Saturday – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday March 29 – 8 a.m. – 12.30 p.m.

Call 325-223-7500 for information or to make an appointment. Walkins are welcome! Click on this link to make an appointment https://www.vitalant.org/Home.aspx “