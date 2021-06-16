Vitalant issues Critical Blood Shortage alert — Shannon blood drive June 23 – 24

News
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Vitalant Blood Services has issued a Critical Blood Shortage alert, according to a statement released this morning, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Vitalant says all blood types are needed, especially O Positive and O Negative.

The Shannon Medical Center Blood Drive on June 23rd and 24th is now BACK INSIDE —  Harris Clinic in the Conference Rooms on the 4th Floor. Go to the left when you exit the elevators.  Harris Clinic is located at 220 E. Harris – east of the Hospital. Donors will receive the choice of a $10 Shamrock Gift Certificate NOT a $10 Cafeteria Voucher

Blood donors only need to be at least 16 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be healthy.  16 – 22 year old donors will need to meet additional height and weight requirements. 16 year old donors must present a minor donor permit signed by a parent or guardian – go to www.vitalant.org to find the form.

