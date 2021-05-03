Virtual Family Day Sweet Treats at SAMFA

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Education Staff at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts are doing their best to provide safe, fun and educational learning tools during this time.

Our motto is “We are not just about art on the walls but art in our lives.”

Family Day will be hosted online with pickup kits available when you drive up to the main entrance.

You can still enjoy the awesome activities we had planned in the comfort of your own home!

You can stop by the museum Saturday, May 8th, 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. and pick up an activity packet for free!

SAMFA is partnering with the San Angelo Cultural Affairs Council to bring you fun, informative and delicious chef demos, recipes and snacks to add a little sweetness to your life! We will be posting fun food videos on our Facebook, Instagram, twitter and YouTube on the morning of May 8th.

Drive up to the circle driveway, the main entrance to museum (where it says “Art Museum” in purple neon letters) and Education Staff will run your Kit to you from 10 am to 12 pm. You can also come inside and see the New Exhibit: The 2021 San Angelo Ceramic Invitational Exhibition, featuring Ariel Bowman, Brooks Oliver, and Gregory Tegarden,as well as the other current exhibits: Light, Color, Beauty and Legacy of a Potter: The Work of Roger Allen. Can’t make it? We will send any leftover kits the following week to the Children’s section of The Stephens Central County Library.

Please check in with our Facebook/Instagram and Website for updated information.

Online content for Saturday, May 8th includes a Family Friendly Charcuterie Board Demo by Nicole McDuffie and a Dessert Demo by Chef Courtney Hampton.

Art of Nature Summer Camps and July Artist Workshops will open for registration

Saturday May 8th at 10 A.M. Registration is strictly online at www.samfa.org/camps. Find more info about specific camps online

