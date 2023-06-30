CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Former Virginia Tech men’s coach Buzz Williams will be returning to the commonwealth to play Virginia November 29th at 7:15pm at John Paul Jones Arena. This will be the second ever meeting between the Cavaliers and Aggies. The first came back in 1962. The Cavaliers is coming off a 25-8 season claiming a share of the ACC regular season title.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now