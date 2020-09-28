Virginia man arrested for trafficking in Sterling County, Texas for transporting people to allegedly work on tobacco farms

STERLING COUNTY, Texas – A Deputy with the Sterling County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Jason Weddle on a Trafficking of Persons charge on September 26, 2020.

According to an affidavit from the Sterling County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Abel Sanchez stopped Weddle on U.S. 87 three miles south of Sterling City, Texas around 6:30 a.m.

Deputy Sanchez noticed a defective tail light on the black passenger car driven by Weddle. Deputy Sanchez stated he saw nine individuals in the car and asked Weddle to step out of the vehicle. It was then the deputy noticed Weddle “acting nervous and sweating profusely.”

Weddle, of Virginia, told the deputy that he was being paid to transport the people from Odessa, Texas to Eden, Texas. Weddle said he was going to be paid $2,000 when he arrived at the destination and then another $6,000 if he stayed the night at the destination.

The passengers told the deputy they were being transported to work on tobacco farms. The affidavit stated that these individuals did not have legal status to be in the United States.

Weddle was booked into the Tom Green County Jail just after 2 p.m. on a $15,000 bond.