THROWBACK: First day of school for the family at KLST, KSAN, and Concho Valley Homepage

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Today was the first day of school for students attending class within the San Angelo Independent School District and parents across the Concho Valley took part in the time-honored tradition of taking photos of their children before sending them on their learning journey.

We shared photos of our family here at KLST, KSAN, and Concho Valley Homepage from when their parents took photos of them on their first days of school.

KSAN Evening Anchor, Lisette Hernandez

KLST Evening Anchor, Carolyn McEnrue

KLST Evening Anchor, Greg Kerr

KLST Producer, Alicia Bermea

KSAN Producer, Courtney Knight

KLST/KSAN Multimedia Journalist, Erin Hunter

KLST/KSAN Assistant News Director, Senora Scott

We asked KLST and KSAN viewers for photos of their kids on their first day of school and the response was overwhelming!

