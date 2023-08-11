SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — The Women Veterans Society joined San Angelo Nursing and Rehab for an overdue celebration on Friday, Aug. 11. Three Vietnam veterans representing different branches of the military were recognized for their service.

“It was really important to us to be able to come out and pin the Vietnam veterans that have never been pinned before,” Leandra Hernandez, commander of the Women Veterans Society, said. “The Vietnam War was a very crazy time for a lot of people. They did not have the recognition that they deserved, their families did not get the recognition that they deserved, so this was important to us to just honor them.”

Residents gathered around as the veterans were brought down the red carpet to get the recognition they deserve. Once they were brought down and seated, they were pinned and given a certificate of achievement. While these veterans did not tell everyone how excited or honored they felt, you could see it expressed on their faces.

“You could tell how much they appreciated being honored, even when we played the Armed Service Medley, how excited they were to wave their hands and be like ‘Hey, that was my branch!'” Hernandez said. “You can tell it means a lot to them. It means a lot to their peers who are residents with them.”

After the veterans were pinned and the Armed Forces Medley played, other veterans in attendance were given a chance to be recognized, including some of the nursing and rehab staff.

“It means a lot to the people that work here,” Hernandez said. “There’s a lot of veterans that are employed here, so I think once a veteran, always a veteran, and we always try to embrace that family aspect.”

The celebration ended with punch, cake and lots of cheering. The cake was even cut by one of the veterans. The Women Veterans Society “adopted” San Angelo Nursing and Rehab, which means they will be involved in helping create more moments like this one.