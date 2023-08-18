SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A semi-truck on Sherwood has found itself in a shocking situation, having driven through and taken out power lines while entering Concho Supply.

According to staff on the scene, nearby businesses like Zip’s car wash and the Cotton Patch Cafe reportedly lost power. AEP is still on site working on repairs.

According to the AEP outage map, 805 customers are without power as of 11:20 p.m. The estimated restoration of power is at 1:30 p.m.

At the time of publication, police did not release any additional information.