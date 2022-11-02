HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s popular businessman/gambler, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, always has a smile on his face when you see him on TV or around town.

So it’s kind of a shock to see him in a different light when a viral video was shown of McIngvale cursing at Philadelphia baseball fans on Tuesday night while at Game 3 of the World Series.

McIngvale, who is a huge Houston Astros fan, was shown in the concourse of Citizens Bank Park, surrounded by security as he was yelling at Phillies fans after the Astros lost to the Phillies, 7-0, to take a 2-1 lead in the Series.

Here’s the link to the video (CAUTION: NOT SAFE FOR WORK — FOUL LANGUAGE).

Before the game, McIngvale tweeted a video of him meeting and greeting Astros fans at the ballpark.

McIngvale had field box seats in Philly for Game 3, but didn’t have a good time as the Phillies hit five home runs in the first four innings to take a big early lead. Meanwhile, Phillies fans were loud and proud all game long, cheering their team on and booing every Astro player on the field.

Philadelphia fans also have a reputation for not being the friendliest fans in American pro sports, so any Astros fans at the game probably had to endure some foul language in their direction.

After his tirade went viral, McIngvale tweeted a Bible verse: “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good. Romans 12:21.”

Also, McIngvale has a lot riding on the Astros right now. He has wagered a total of $10 million with several sportsbooks on the Astros winning the World Series that would pay him nearly $75 million, which some say would be the largest payout of a single sports bet in U.S. history.

“Mattress Mack” was in Atlantic City, N.J. earlier in the day, giving away mattresses to military personnel, veterans and first responders at Harrah’s casino.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.