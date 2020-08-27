VIDEO: Laura’s power showers Texas highway with rocks

UPDATE: The event to mark the completion of the Trump administration's 300th mile of border wall on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 has been canceled. Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan were expected to visit Hidalgo, Texas, for the event. In a media advisory, Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Dustin D. Araujo of the U.S. Border Patrol's Rio Grande Valley Sector said, "The planned press event and any scheduled interviews have been cancelled. Apologies for any inconvenience." A media event with Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott in El Paso, Texas, also was canceled, a CBP spokesman told Border Report.

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- The leaders of the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are scheduled to travel to South Texas on Thursday morning and stop at a section of border wall to mark the 300th mile in the Trump administration's quest to complete 450 miles by the presidential election.