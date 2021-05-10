VIDEO: Flag raising ceremony marks beginning of Police Week 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On May 10, 2021, a flag raising ceremony was held at the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office to mark the beginning of Police Week.

“We recognize Police Week because we want to honor the officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty and also recognize those officers who pin the badge on every day and go out and serve. Oftentimes there’s no assurance as to what’s going to be in their day, there’s going to be challenges to confront. Lot of times they can be scary, they can be overwhelming, a lot of times with limited resources, but we want to recognize that. Those officers that proudly and bravely pin the badge on and they hope to come home safe to their families at night so we want to honor them and say think you,” Tom Green County Sheriff Nick Hanna said.

Police Week, which is honored nationally, officially began in 1962 when President John F. Kennedy signed a law designating May 15th each year as Peace Officer’s Memorial Day. The law also marks the week that May 15th falls into as National Police Week.

Texas DPS Regional Director Orlando Alanis was the guest speaker at the ceremony. Director Alanis is one of seven Regional Directors of the Texas Department of Public Safety. Alanis is responsible for all DPS related activity, personnel, and response in 36 West Texas counties.

“Whether you’re a small agency or large agency like ours, one agency doesn’t have enough manpower if we don’t do it together. We rely on each other, the partnerships from local, state, and federal, whether they have one deputy, one officer, we rely on them as well,” Alanis said.

San Angelo Police Chief Frank Carter says the department is also having several events honoring law enforcement:

“There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t pray for the fallen heroes and their families but this week is when we emphasize it a little bit more,” Carter said.

A local 4-wheeling group is also having a BBQ for law enforcement on May 15, 2021.