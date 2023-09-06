SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo first responders faced flames after dark after being dispatched to a series of small grass fires near the North Bell Street exit of the East Houston Harte Expressway.

The general location of the fires, indicated by the small gray marker. Image courtesy of Google.

First responders were called to the area at around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, after hearing reports of multiple fires near the Loop. Our reporter on the scene confirmed that the expressway was reduced to one lane of traffic while firefighters from the San Angelo Fire Department combated the fires.

An officer of the San Angelo Police Department stated that the fire marshal was investigating the cause of the fires. No information has been made known as to the fires’ cause as of the time of publication.