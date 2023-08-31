Smoke floods out of the Field Street house and into the San Angelo skies.

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — (UPDATE, 3:44 p.m.) An officer at the scene stated that no injuries were reported. The majority of the fire has been put out. Law enforcement is now investigating the incident and compiling information from witnesses to provide an accurate report of how the fire was ignited.

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — First responders were dispatched to a house on the 1800 block of Field Street after a structure fire was reported in the area.

Concho Valley Homepage reporters observed that smoke from the flames could be seen from miles away pouring into the air, remaining visible from as far away as the TX-306 Loop near Bryant Boulevard and the Sunset Mall.

The San Angelo Police Department issued an advisory message at 2:54 p.m. warning San Angelo residents to avoid the area of Field Street and Howard Street for the next few hours due to emergency personnel activity in the area.

The fire ignited at around 2:40 p.m., roughly 25 minutes before Fannin Elementary School, located adjacent to Field Street’s intersection with North Van Buren Street, let its students out of class for the day.