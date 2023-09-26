SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — First responders responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of West Beauregard Avenue and South Abe Street on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The general location of the accident, indicated by the small gray marker near the center of the image. Image courtesy of Google.

According to a San Angelo Police Department officer at the scene, the collision occurred after the driver of a black Ram truck exited the parking lot of a Shell gas station and began traveling southbound on Abe Street. The driver attempted to make a turn into a nearby alleyway while not in the lane furthest to the left, causing the driver of a Chrysler 300 also traveling southbound on Abe Street to crash into the truck’s rear.

The driver of the Ram was cited for an unsafe movement to the left. According to the officer, though the Ram driver met with an ambulance at the scene, no one involved in the accident was taken to the hospital for injuries.