ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A car crashed through an Abilene donut shop Friday morning.

Surveillance video shows a car plowing through the front window of AM Donuts on S Willis Street around 7:00 a.m.

The owner told KTAB and KRBC a driver hit the gas when she meant to hit the brakes, causing the collision.

There were two children in her car, as well as multiple customers inside the donut shop.

Video shows one customer jump out of the way just as the car enters the building.

Thankfully, no one, not even the driver, was injured.

According to the owner, two customers who come in every morning and usually sit in right in the area of impact decided to sit somewhere else the morning of the crash.

Insurance is taking care of the damages and no further information has been released.