SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — The women of San Angelo are invited to attend this year’s Victorian-themed Ladies’ Symposium from Tuesday, Aug. 2, to Saturday, Aug. 5.

The four-day affair, titled “Ode to Summer,” will take participants back to the Victorian era to experience some of the many leisure activities enjoyed by the lasses and ladies of the time period. The event will take place at the Officers’ Quarters One facility of the Fort Concho National Historic Landmark, located at 630 S. Oakes St., and give attendees the opportunity to take part in Victorian downtime hobbies such as making pies, drinking tea and painting with watercolor.

Sharon Baird, co-organizer of Ode to Summer and founder of the Frontier Women’s Living History Association, hopes that the event will encourage women from across Texas to take part in future “living history” events, which are events that utilize historical items, apparel, activities and more to create interactive, experiential presentations about a given time period.

“Right now, we have several people that are coming that have never done living history,” Baird said. “So we’re thinking that we might actually be able to recruit some new ladies and some young people to come out here and volunteer at Fort Concho, just to spark that interest.”

Baird also wants event-goers to have the chance to learn some of the many skills practiced by people of the Victorian era that have remained relevant, even in the modern age.

“These skills are timeless,” Baird said.

Finally, Baird said that members of the public are welcome to visit the event and see the activities unfold, even if they aren’t registered to attend.

“Even if they are not wanting to come and participate in the workshops, they are more than welcome to come and walk in and look and see what we’re doing,” Baird said.

The event will culminate in a formal dinner party Saturday evening that will feature a “seven-course meal that is based on a 19th-century menu that was served at Fort Sill,” according to Fort Concho’s webpage for the event. Participants are required to wear their “most fancy dresses,” according to the webpage, and their partners “will also need to dress in all of his finery as well!”

Below is the full schedule for the event, as described by Discover San Angelo:

August 2: Register, Flower Arranging, Handkerchief Dolls, Western Art Tour, Watercolor Painting.

August 3: Play Croquet, make Smoking Caps, Ice Cream Social, and Folk Dance.

August 4: Folded Petal Pocketbook Pie making & Strawberry Jam.

August 5: Farmers Market Excursion Brunch, Formal Dinner Party.

Registration costs $20. The ice cream social and folk dance requires $10 each, and the dinner party costs $35 for entry. Money will also be needed for each individual workshop.

For more information about fees or registration, contact Baird at (325) 338-2149 or email griffinladi@gmail.com.