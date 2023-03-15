SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A deadly collision involving multiple vehicles in Ozona has rocked the ‘biggest little town’ in Texas, having taken the lives of two of the town’s residents.

The incident happened late during the night of March 13, 2023, right across from the Ozona Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center Park on Avenue E and 15th just off Interstate 10.

Several emergency crews from across the Concho Valley were called to the scene, including the Crockett County Fire and EMS with help from Sutton County EMS and Firefighters. Shannon air Med 1 Helicopter and Airmed 2 Airplane along with volunteers from the Sonora Fire Department were also on the scene. The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office and Texas DPS also responded.

The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office and Texas DPS have not released information on the incident at this time, however, the Ozona Stockman reported and confirmed with KLST / KSAN that the collision has resulted in two known fatalities so far, Maria and Emilia Tambunga who died on the scene. Emilia Tambunga was a second-grade student at Ozona Elementary and Maria Tambunga was her grandmother.

According to the Ozona Stockman, other fatalities were involved in the accident, but the information has not yet been released. Emergency officials told the Ozona Stockman that 17 patients total were involved.