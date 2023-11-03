SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — With Veterans Day coming up on Friday, Nov. 10, several offices, buildings and services will be closed or operate with reduced hours in observance of the holiday. So, what’s closing in San Angelo?
The City of San Angelo has offered a list of locations that will be closed for Veterans Day. Here are the offices and locations they say will be shutting their doors for the holiday:
- Most City offices
- San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department
- Municipal Court
- Station 618 Senior Center
- Santa Fe Crossing Senior Center
- Southside Recreation Center
- Carl Ray Johnson Recreation Center
- Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices
- San Angelo Animal Shelter
The Women, Infants & Children office will also be closed Thursday, Nov. 9, in addition to its usual Friday closure.
The Fort Concho National Historic Landmark and its Barracks 1 Visitor Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. still for self-guided tours. Veterans and their families who come in on Nov. 10 will receive free admission.
City offices will reopen on Monday, Nov. 13. Garbage collection and landfill operations will not be interrupted.