SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — With Veterans Day coming up on Friday, Nov. 10, several offices, buildings and services will be closed or operate with reduced hours in observance of the holiday. So, what’s closing in San Angelo?

The City of San Angelo has offered a list of locations that will be closed for Veterans Day. Here are the offices and locations they say will be shutting their doors for the holiday:

Most City offices

San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department

Municipal Court

Station 618 Senior Center

Santa Fe Crossing Senior Center

Southside Recreation Center

Carl Ray Johnson Recreation Center

Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices

San Angelo Animal Shelter

The Women, Infants & Children office will also be closed Thursday, Nov. 9, in addition to its usual Friday closure.

The Fort Concho National Historic Landmark and its Barracks 1 Visitor Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. still for self-guided tours. Veterans and their families who come in on Nov. 10 will receive free admission.

City offices will reopen on Monday, Nov. 13. Garbage collection and landfill operations will not be interrupted.