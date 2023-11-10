WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Congressman Pete Sessions will be hosting a special ceremony in Waco this Saturday.

The event will honor local recipients of the Congressional Veteran Commendation (CVC). The CVC is a nomination-based program designed to recognize the wartime sacrifices and peacetime community involvement of residents in the 17th Congressional District of Texas.

Among the recipients from the Heart of Texas area are:

James Manuel Villa

Colonel John Thomas Wells, United States Army, Retired

Colonel Robert Solenberger, United States Army, Retired

Lieutenant Colonel Vincent J. Tobola, Junior, United States Air Force, Retired

Major John Raymond Knue, United States Air Force, Retired

Arnold Louis Gray

The event will take place from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Heritage Plaza, located at 311 Austin Avenue.

For more information about the event, you can go here.