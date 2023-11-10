WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Congressman Pete Sessions will be hosting a special ceremony in Waco this Saturday.
The event will honor local recipients of the Congressional Veteran Commendation (CVC). The CVC is a nomination-based program designed to recognize the wartime sacrifices and peacetime community involvement of residents in the 17th Congressional District of Texas.
Among the recipients from the Heart of Texas area are:
- James Manuel Villa
- Colonel John Thomas Wells, United States Army, Retired
- Colonel Robert Solenberger, United States Army, Retired
- Lieutenant Colonel Vincent J. Tobola, Junior, United States Air Force, Retired
- Major John Raymond Knue, United States Air Force, Retired
- Arnold Louis Gray
The event will take place from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Heritage Plaza, located at 311 Austin Avenue.
For more information about the event, you can go here.