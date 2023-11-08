SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo’s Veterans of Foreign Wars 1815 post commander, John Wojtkun, says the facility was built in the 1930s and chartered in 1945. It has helped hundreds of veterans ever since.

“It’s one of the oldest posts in the state of Texas,” Wojtkun said. “It’s also the largest in our district that we have.”

Wojtkun says his goal is to unite members, bring in new ones and get the community more involved. He says there are weekly activities, some artifacts to view and amenities available for rent.

“We’d like to invite the local community, our veterans, our combat veterans and anyone that would like to come down to the VFW to see what we got to offer these days,” Wojtkun said. “It’s a changed VFW, it’s not what your mom and pop used to take and know, but it’s a different style of the VFW. We’d appreciate everybody to come down and visit us.”

Wojtkun says this year’s parade will honor Gulf War veterans. He also shared what Veterans Day means to him.

“The importance of Veterans Day is for our veterans to be involved, be recognized and be loved by our community,” Wojtkun said.

For veterans or families of veterans in need of assistance, you can contact San Angelo’s VFW for resources.

“I’ve got the best job. It’s not even a job: This is a compassion, a compassion for helping veterans, both past and future,” Wojtkun said.