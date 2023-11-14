SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University has once again earned national recognition for the college’s excellence in education and related services that significantly contribute to the academic success of military and veteran students and their families.

The Military Times news company has named ASU as a national “Best for Vets College” for the 10th consecutive year. The college was also ranked No. 13 among the 325 colleges, universities and trade schools that made 2023’s rankings list.

U.S. Veterans Magazine has also named ASU one of the nation’s “Best of the Best Top Veteran-Friendly Schools” for the third year in a row, also being one of only 10 Texas public universities among the 153 U.S. colleges and universities to make the 2023 rankings list.

Also for the third straight year, ASU has been named one of the nation’s “Veteran Friendly Colleges” by the Veterans.com independent online information guide for military and veteran benefits. ASU is also one of only six Texas public universities among the 364 U.S. colleges, universities and trade schools to make the 2023 rankings list.

“These designations are a reflection not just of the performance of the ASU Veterans Educational and Transitional Services (VETS) Center, but of the university as a whole, including our leadership, staff, faculty and students,” Phil Nichelson, director of affiliated military and veteran services, said. “Together, the Ram Family has produced something greater than the sum of its individual components. Angelo State has committed to achieving something spectacular out here in West Central Texas, and I am just humbled to be a part of it. We are proud that ASU has earned these designations.”

ASU also earned the “Military Support College of Distinction” designation for the fourth straight year earlier this year from the Colleges of Distinction organization.