WACO,Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — If you are a veteran looking for the Pact Act benefits, now is the time to file the claim of intent, to ensure that you get the maximum assistance that you need.

The Heart of Texas Veterans One Stop in Waco, held its first ever clinic to assist veterans in filing a claim of intent to receive benefits from the Pact Cct within the next 365 days.

If claims are filed before Wednesday, the veteran is eligible to receive 12 months of back-pay when the claim is fully processed.

Navy veteran Ira Stein shared that it was important to file today because he wants to make sure his family is taken care of.

“We were exposed to radiation. We were exposed to all kinds of different things. They never told us about this and they never told us what the outcome could be. So it’s something that I need to do for myself and my family,” says Stein.

Waco’s Veterans One Stop Program Supervisor and veteran Meagan Noranbrock says veterans need all the resources they can get.

“I believe that veterans should be able to request that compensation and being here today, like having not only the VA here, but our veterans service officers hand walk people through the process today, I think kind of takes a lot of that negativity off,” says Noranbrock.

Veterans are eligible to apply for the Pact Act after August 9th but will not receive the 12 month back-pay.

That’s why Navy veteran Stein says…

“You deserve it. You. You spend time in the service. You defended the country. Now let your country work for you.”

For additional resources for the Pact Act benefits, visit here. For Veterans One Stop of Waco, visit here.