SAN ANGELO, Texas – West Texas Counseling and Guidance’s Military Veteran Peer Network (MVPN) hosts a Veteran Peer Support Workshop every Tuesday at the Cactus Hotel.

It happens from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and all veterans and military personnel are welcome to join the free workshop. This program offers fellow service members guidance and friendship.

They have art therapy with paint and ceramics. Also, every first Friday of the month, they provide a free lunch. MVPN aims to create a safe community and to give resources to veterans – from connecting them to therapists to helping them with groceries.

“We have a lot of veterans out there, who don’t like to talk to counselors. They don’t like to talk to anyone who is not military related. Us, in this group, we’re all military. We’re all veterans and we’ve all been through kind of the same things. So, we’re all comfortable talking with one another about things that are going on in our lives,” said Richard Rodriguez who is the Peer Services Coordinator at MVPN of the Concho Valley.

Rodriguez went on to saying that their office is always open from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., every weekday. Veterans can come in to watch movies, play video games and/or seek guidance.