SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo ISD is congratulating Veronica Strapper for being named the Region 15 Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Stapper was selected along with Lake View High School’s, Rachal Brewster, as District Secondary Teacher of the Year, and Glenmore Elementary Teacher of the Year in May during our annual end-of-year District Celebration. Mrs. Stapper teaches 2nd grade.

According to a press release from SAISD, Mrs. Stapper is passionate about her work as an educator. She encourages her students to reach their full potential and provides students with opportunities to grow and thrive in her classroom. She is known as an amazing storyteller and uses her life lessons to show students that their hopes and dreams can be achieved with a lot of hard work. Her students are her inspiration to make the world a better place.

“Mrs. Stapper is one of the most humble educators I know. The day the announcement came out about her being the Region 15 Teacher of the Year, she was working at SAISD’s Elementary STEM camp, after already working summer school in June. Her dedication and commitment to students is unparalleled” said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Farrah Gomez. “The sparkle in her eyes as she watches students blossom in the environments she has created exemplifies the greatness of the best of the best public educators. They remove all barriers and bring new possibilities forward where all students can shine.”

As Region 15 Elementary Teacher of the Year, Stapper is one of 40 teachers vying for the State Elementary Teacher of the Year title. This fall, three elementary finalists will be selected and interviewed by the Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) prior to naming the state recipient. San Angelo ISD is honored to have Mrs. Stapper representing San Angelo, our district and her fellow dedicated teachers who work diligently to impact the lives of San Angelo students in a positive way.