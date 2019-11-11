Veribest ISD holds flag retiring ceremony

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Veribest ISD held a flag retiring ceremony for two United States flags and one Texas flag.

One U.S. flag was flown both at Goodfellow Air Force Base and Veribest ISD. The other flags were flown at Veribest ISD.

Representatives from each class, starting at 5th grade, took turns retiring a portion of one of the flags.

5th Grade – Emmalee Pfluger and Jacob Janca

6th Grade – Brianna Gonzalez and Colton Schwartz

7th Grade – Collyn Daniels and Peyton Larson

8th Grade – Madison Forshee and Gerardo Carbajal

Freshmen – Trenton Ortiz and Brayden Smith

Sophomores – Gracen Epley and Fernando Lara

Juniors – Yahir Rosas and Jett Howard

Seniors – Philip Emerson and Jorge Diaz

Joshua Bolin, a senior at Veribest ISD, was the master of ceremonies.

“Don’t take anything for granted,” Bolin said when asked what he would like his fellow students to take away from the ceremony.

Master Chief Micah Epley, who has been in the U.S. Navy for over 25 years, said he and the Veribest ISD administration came up with the idea about a flag retirement ceremony after a 9/11 ceremony also held at the school.

“Today being Veterans Day, we couldn’t think of a better day to do it,” Master Chief Epley said.

According to the United States Flag Code, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

At the ceremony, students learned the history of the flag of the United States and it’s symbolism. The 13 stripes represent the original 13 colonies, there are 50 stars to represent 50 states, white is a symbol of purity and innocence, red signifies valor and bravery, and blue represents vigilance, perseverance, as well as justice.

