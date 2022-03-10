Veribest ISD is filled with talented teachers and great students but it can be challenging to create a positive learning environment when the walls are quite literally falling apart.

“There have been Band-Aids put on and we’re just at a point where the Band-Aids aren’t working anymore,” says Amber Palmer, Veribest’s Elementary school principal. “We need new facilities.”

Faculty, staff, and students have experienced leaking ceilings, A/C outages, cracks in the walls, chipping paint, the ceiling at one point collapsing over the area where a teacher would usually be sitting.

“Sometimes in kindergarten when it rains outside it rains inside too,” says Palmer.

That’s for the students that go to class in an actual building but for the middle and high school students, they go to school in portable tailors that have been there since the late 90s.

“These portables are not going to last forever and I want to do the best thing we can for Veribest students,” says Amanda Traylor, Superintendent for Veribest ISD.

That’s superintendent Traylor who says she has been hoping for the board of trustees to approve a recommendation to call for a $15.5 million bond package to build and renovate the school’s campuses but she and many of the faculty are pleading with those in the community to vote and say yes in May.

“Our voters have got to get out there and they have got to vote for this bond for $100,000 residence if you’re not 65,” says Palmer. “If you don’t have Agriculture exceptions things like that you’re looking at $11 a month so we’re basically asking people to give up 2 Starbucks coffees a month so that our kids can get what they need.”

You’d think with the walls caving in morale from students and teachers would be down but at Veribest. Everyone has a positive attitude and are ready to take on the day despite its challenges!