Veribest forfeit appeal denied; Eliminated from playoff contention

VERIBEST — The Veribest football team’s appeal of a ruling regarding practice time infractions was denied by the UIL on Thursday morning in Austin.

On October 28th Veribest ISD was informed by the UIL of a reported practice time infraction, which would result in forfeiting its game against Robert Lee that took place on October 11th.

The Falcons defeated the Steers 38-34 and going into the final week of the regular season held the tie-breaker with Robert Lee in the District 13-1A standings.

With the ruling Veribest has now been eliminated from the postseason.

Here is the official statement from Veribest ISD Superindentent Ryder Appleton regarding the events:

Eden was forced to forfeit its game against Paint Rock due to playing an ineligible player.

Here is an updated District 13-1A Standings:

Robert Lee (6-2; 3-0) Eden (5-4; 2-1) Veribest (3-7; 2-2) Paint Rock (2-7; 1-2) Bronte (1-8; 0-3)

Eden and Robert Lee have clinched the two playoff spots for the district and will face off for the district title on Friday.