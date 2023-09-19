SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Veribest Falcons are putting the Concho Valley on notice after their 4-0 start to the season.

The Falcons have secured wins over Santa Anna, Zephyr, Bronte and Baird. After going 2-8 the season before, Veribest continues to gain more confidence every time they step out on to the field.

Coming into this season, the Falcons were overlooked and not expected to succeed within district 13-1A after a down 2022 campaign. But Head Coach, Justin Morris, has turned that into motivation and his team is ready to prove all the doubters wrong.

“Being able to come out and be 4-0 after a rough start last year, we let a couple games get away from us that we felt like we should have won last year. So, to come out and I guess have some redemption on that. That’s been the theme over the last few weeks for us is the word redemption. Let’s show these guys what we’re all about. So, we’ve come out each week with a chip on our shoulder and even though we’ve been winning football games, a lot of times we’re still the underdog. So, these guys have really relished in that. We just come out and we look for redemption. Honestly the other thing we talked about is respect and I tell these guys if you want respect, it’s not given it’s earned and as far as I’m concerned, they’ve gone out and they’ve earned it four weeks into the season,” said head coach Justin Morris.

The Veribest Falcons will look to extend their winning streak this week to five when they host Panther Creek at Falcon Field.