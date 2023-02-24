SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lady Falcons for Veribest defeated Highland 36-31 in overtime. With the Regional Semifinal win, the Lady Falcons will face Irion County tomorrow for a chance to go to the state championship.

The top two teams in district 11-1A meet for a collision course down at Western Texas College in Snyder, Texas.

The Lady Falcons finished 29-5 on the season and split their two meetings with the Lady Hornets.

“It’s really special because we made this our freshman year. So, the goal ever since then has been to make it back now that we’re seniors. I think we all really had our heads in the game, and we have really big hearts. So, I want to learn more than highland tonight,” said Callie Brilley.

The Lady Hornets for Irion County got a huge win in their playoff game 36-33 over Hermleigh. The Hornets have relied heavily on that leadership from their senior group and returning players from last year.

26-8 on the year and still fighting for their opportunity to call themselves “champs.” The Lady Hornets will face Veribest for the third time this season in a win or go home game.

“From the beginning we knew it was going to be a tough battle with Hermleigh, but we know that we have a lot of heart on this team, and we just had to work for the win. Now that we got it, it’s honestly pretty amazing and we’re just trying to keep going. We have one more game to get to state and we couldn’t be more ready,” said senior center KK Hart.

“You know we’ve been playing together since we were in junior high school. These girls are my sisters and being able to share this one with them and move on it’s a very special thing. I know we’re going to carry this for the rest of our lives,” said junior point guard Melanie Rainey.

Veribest and Irion County will tip off February 25th at 2pm.