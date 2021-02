SAN ANGELO, Texas – Just after 10:00 a.m., San Angelo Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle that was turned over on Pulliam Street.

According to San Angelo Police, the black GMC pickup was headed eastbound on Pulliam, lost control of his vehicle due to the icy conditions, left the roadway, and rolled one time according to witnesses of the accident.

The driver was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

We will have more information as it becomes available.