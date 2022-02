SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Department is advising the public to avoid U.S. Highway 277 South near Ratliff Road due to a vehicle fire, Wednesday evening, February 9th.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Nixle alert notification alerting the public that both northbound and southbound lanes in the area are closed at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will have more information as it becomes available.